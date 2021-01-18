KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, January the 18th

A nice warm and windy day to start the week. Highs got to the mid 70s and winds from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight winds change and come from the North bringing a cold front and clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday are cold and rainy. Temperatures stay above freezing with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Late Tuesday showers start to move across the area and stay into Wednesday. These are light showers bring a little bit of rain. Cold temperatures at the surface only affect our highs. In the upper atmosphere warm air from the south keeps rain chances rain and brings in moisture. This continues all the way into Thursday.

The showers late on Thursday clear out for the end of the week and Saturday. After Wednesday temperatures warming for highs. Highs for the Concho Valley get into the upper 60s.