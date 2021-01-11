KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, January the 11th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold start to the week with highs in the low 40s and a few upper 30s. The cloud cover has kept temperatures on the cold side and snow on the ground. Tonight clouds slowly start to clear out and overnight lows get to the mid 20s. Highs for the middle of the week get to the low 60s and overnight temperatures get just at freezing. Friday a weak front cools down highs back to the mid 50s.

The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. On Saturday highs are in the back to the 60s. Sunday’s cold front gets highs back to the low 50s and overnight lows back below freezing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.