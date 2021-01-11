KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, January the 11th

A cold start to the week with highs in the low 40s and a few upper 30s. The cloud cover has kept temperatures on the cold side and snow on the ground. Tonight clouds slowly start to clear out and overnight lows get to the mid 20s. Highs for the middle of the week get to the low 60s and overnight temperatures get just at freezing. Friday a weak front cools down highs back to the mid 50s.

The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. On Saturday highs are in the back to the 60s. Sunday’s cold front gets highs back to the low 50s and overnight lows back below freezing.