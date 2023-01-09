Warm and sunny to start off the workweek, as high pressure builds into the region. Afternoon highs climbed into the mid to upper 70s across the region. Mostly clear skies and above average temperatures will continue for the next couple of days with highs reaching into the upper 70s and some low 80s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Afternoon record highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday could be at risk for being tied or broken as temperatures climb up into the 80s. San Angelo’s Tuesday’s record high is 80 degrees. Wednesday’s record high is 83 degrees.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, our next cold front will move into the area, moisture content in the atmosphere will remain low, which cuts down on our chances of seeing any significant rainfall along with system. Temperatures behind the front will tumble 15-20 degree going into Thursday and Friday.

The “cooler” temperatures will be short-lived as temperatures will begin to creep back up into the upper 60s and 70s for the weekend and rolling into next week.