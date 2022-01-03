Temperatures are quietly creeping back up across the state. Afternoon highs topped out in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight overnight lows will also be warmer with temperatures near the freezing mark for much of the Concho Valley.

Warming trend will continue for the next couple days with highs in the 60s before another cold front arrives late Wednesday and early Thursday pulling temperatures back down. No rain expected with the cold front later this week as the last cold front really pushed most of the moisture out of the area.

Weekend warmup with some upper 60s and 70s expected for the region. Overnight lows will stay in the 30s and 40s with another cool down going into next Monday.