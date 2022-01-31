A rainy start to the work week as some area of the Concho Valley saw showers during the early morning hours. Skies have since cleared out allowing temperatures to warm up into the upper 60s. Tonight lows will dip into the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be another warm day across the region with some partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs could reach up into the lower 70s. The last of the warm days for a while as the next cold frontal system is expected move into Texas by Wednesday.

Wednesday, rain will begin during the afternoon hours as the strong low pressure enters the area.

Wednesday evening, as more and more colder air begin to push into the area the rain will begin to transition to the wintery mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet late on Wednesday through the early morning hours on Thursday.

Thursday as colder air continues to push into the region the winter mix will continue transitioning to an all snow event. The snow doesn’t linger long as moisture will begin to decrease going into the afternoon hours on Thursday. The northern parts of the Concho Valley will see the coldest temperature and as a result will likely see the greatest accumulation.

Cold air settles into the Lone Star State for the duration of the week, and will begin to warm back into the 50s through the weekend.