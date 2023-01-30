A cold start to the day, seeing some ice on cars, and roads. Staying in the 20s for all of the afternoon. Also some freezing fog, and freezing drizzle allowing some build up on cars, but little accumulation on roads. A definite need to bundle up if you head out the door for the next few days. Many schools closing, and some delays and closures for tomorrow already in place, check our school closure postings for more up to date information. As we go into tonight we see temps drop, and dropping as far as the low 20s, with wind chills reaching the low teens. Those winds out of the northeast around 10 mph. We increase our odds for some wintry mix, with our biggest concern being freezing rain as we go into late tonight, picking up after midnight, and sleet possible after 3 AM, though little accumulation expected for these overnight hours.

Tomorrow is going to be our main focus, as this freezing rain really persists. In the low 20s as we wake up, temps not getting above freezing, with afternoon ‘highs’ in the mid to upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens once again for another freezing afternoon. Winds continue out of the northeast around 10 mph. Freezing rain and sleet sticking around overnight though becoming just freezing rain after 3 AM. Lows in the mid 20s, with wind chills giving a little as they don’t differ from actual temps all too much– seeing them in the upper teens to low 20s. Accumulation between a quarter to half of an inch possible.

Wednesday morning still seeing these hectic weather conditions around the Concho Valley with a continuation of the freezing rain all morning up, this is when we will see the most accumulation with another half inch-three quarters of an inch possible. This expected until around 3 PM where we see our afternoon high barely reach above freezing and a possibility of this transition of just seeing rain. Though not above freezing for long, we see lows drop back into the upper 20s, low 30s. Rain shifting again to freezing rain overnight with overnight new accumulation an additional quarter to a half inch.

Thursday we finally see a warm up, out of below freezing while our showers finally make the shift to rain throughout Thursday afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s. Looking into Thursday night lows dropping back below freezing and into the upper 20s.