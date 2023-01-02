Warm and windy to start out the first workweek of 2023. Lingering clouds persisted into the morning and early afternoon hours, but conditions cleared out as the afternoon progressed allow temperatures to climb up into the upper 70s for the majority of the area. Winds have been breezy out of the southwest, but will switch from the west later this evening. Those gusty winds from the west will also kick up some dust and lower visibility into the evening hours.

Winds will continue for Tuesday, but cooler air behind to front will keep afternoon highs in check a bit only warm up into the mid 60s throughout the Concho Valley.

Wednesday will start to see some relaxing of the winds with mostly clear skies and temperatures still staying above average. The quiet conditions will remain in place into the weekend, our next system move through the state early next week, bringing the possibility of some rain and cooler temperatures.