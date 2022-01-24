Seasonal temperatures across the region as cloud continue to move off to the east. Afternoon highs peaked in the 60s with mostly clear skies as the day progressed. Some area in the Concho Valley saw some early morning showers. The southeastern parts of the viewing area got about a tenth of an inch of rain. Tonight lows will dip back into the 30s.

Similar conditions expected for Tuesday as high pressure will linger over the area, highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s for average temperatures for the end of January.

Wednesday morning, the next cold front arrives in the Concho Valley which could produce some isolated rain showers for the northern parts of the area. Colder air will begin to settle into Texas pulling down the afternoon highs by 20 degrees.

The cold won’t last long as the region returns back to normal temperatures and warms up for Thursday through the weekend.