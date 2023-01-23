Cooler conditions this afternoon with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Continued breezy conditions as well with winds out of the southeast at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Also seeing increased cloud coverage. Going into tonight we see the effects of the travelling cold front. A chilly night with lows in the low 40s and showers starting near midnight. Winds also out of the southeast at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Showers sticking around as we start our Tuesday, pretty widespread across the Concho Valley. Some wintery mix expected north of us, though possible towards high elevated areas and in the northern counties. Afternoon highs in the low 40s, for a chilly afternoon. Winds shift out of the northwest at 20-25 mph for the morning and gusts up to 35 mph. As we pass sunset, showers move out of the area and temps drop to the 20s for overnight lows. Partly cloudy skies overnight.

Clearing out for our Wednesday with Sunny conditions though still pretty chilly with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight conditions expected to be cold again with lows in the 20s again, and mostly clear skies.

Very similar conditions for our Thursday with afternoon highs remaining in the upper 40s, low 50s and sunny conditions to follow as well as winds out of the northwest around 5 mph. Going past sunset cooling into the 20s again for lows and clouds building into the area with partly cloudy skies and winds still out of the northwest at 5 mph.