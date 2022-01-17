Warmer across the Concho Valley as winds have returned from the southwest. Temperatures got up into the 70s across the region will some passing upper level clouds. Very dry throughout the area with humidity values in the single digits. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side going through the overnight hours with temperatures lingering in the 50s and upper 40s.

Tuesday will continue the warming trend for another day as temperatures close in on 80 degrees for afternoon highs.

Cooler Wednesday as our next cold front begin to move into the region, dropping temperatures going into the Thursday and lingering through to the weekend.

Winterly Precipitation possible early Thursday morning as temperatures continue to plummet following Wednesday’s cold front and moisture begins to move into the area from the west. Snow chances will be highest during the early morning hours and the transition to rain / snow mix as the region gets into the late morning hours. This will not be a widespread event, narrow bands of snow will develop with isolated showers possible.

Winter precipitation would stay for long as temperatures begin to warm back up going into the weekend.