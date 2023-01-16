Warm and windy on this Martin Luther King Day with temperatures climbing up into the 70s for the majority of the viewing area. Winds will start to settle down into the evening hours with lows dipping back down into the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday, warm again with a cold front moving into the area overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. The first of cold fronts expected this week, that will drop temperatures back down into the 60s and closer to normal for the middle of January. One or two showers could be possible, but the chances remain lows as another heartbreak will take place the most of the activity will start as it moves east and out of the Concho Valley.

Winds will increase behind the front out of the west and northwest for Wednesday with some gusty conditions in the afternoon hours.

Next cold front expected to work its way into Texas on Saturday dropping temperatures even further and ushering in some below average temperatures for the first time this year. Highs for the weekend will peak in the 50s. Some isolated shower or two will be possible.