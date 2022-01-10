Cool across the state as temperatures are pretty close to average for this time of year. Afternoon highs only got up into the 50s thanks to some increased cloud coverage throughout the area. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and close to freezing.

Clouds will continue to linger for Tuesday with some chances of an isolated showers or two around the lunch time hour as an upper level moves through and increase some lift over the area. Temperatures will remain mostly unchanged with afternoon highs returning to the 50s

Wed-Fri, temperatures will begin to increase as afternoon highs climb back up into the 60s and 70s.

Saturday another cold front arrives in the region from the north bringing cooler temperatures to the Concho Valley, highs will drop into the 50s for the weekend.