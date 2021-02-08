KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, February the 8th

A nice warm start to the week with temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the Concho Valley. In the northern part of the Concho Valley saw low 70s. A cold front is staying just north of us keeping the beginning of the week warm. Tuesday and Wednesday has highs in the 70s. Thursday is when the cold front finally starts to move.

The front brings 50s for highs and a few showers early in the day. Behind the front cold temperatures get on the chilly side. Highs going into the weekend are in the low 40s and overnight lows in the teens.