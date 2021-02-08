KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, February the 8th

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

A nice warm start to the week with temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the Concho Valley. In the northern part of the Concho Valley saw low 70s. A cold front is staying just north of us keeping the beginning of the week warm. Tuesday and Wednesday has highs in the 70s. Thursday is when the cold front finally starts to move.

The front brings 50s for highs and a few showers early in the day. Behind the front cold temperatures get on the chilly side. Highs going into the weekend are in the low 40s and overnight lows in the teens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday

56° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 56° 39°

Tuesday

71° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 71° 50°

Wednesday

65° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 65° 35°

Thursday

50° / 22°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 56% 50° 22°

Friday

47° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 47° 20°

Saturday

37° / 11°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 37° 11°

Sunday

29° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 29° 13°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
5%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
44°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
42°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
41°

40°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
40°

43°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
47°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
64°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

8 PM
Clear
1%
58°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

