KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, February the 22nd
San Angelo51°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee54°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado49°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon51°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden52°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
A nice warm start to the week with mid 70s and clear skies. Overnight with clear skies temperatures get down to the upper 30s. Tuesday’s highs are in the 70s with breezy conditions of 10 to 20 miles per hour winds. A cold front on Wednesday cools the Concho valley back down to normal with mid 60s. The rain takes its time to get to the area. Thursday is our best day for rain and cool temperatures in the low 50s.
After a cloudy and cold Thursday we are in a warming up pattern. Highs get back to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.
San Angelo52°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee54°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado49°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon51°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden52°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
7 Day
- Humidity