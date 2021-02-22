KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, February the 22nd

A nice warm start to the week with mid 70s and clear skies. Overnight with clear skies temperatures get down to the upper 30s. Tuesday’s highs are in the 70s with breezy conditions of 10 to 20 miles per hour winds. A cold front on Wednesday cools the Concho valley back down to normal with mid 60s. The rain takes its time to get to the area. Thursday is our best day for rain and cool temperatures in the low 50s.

After a cloudy and cold Thursday we are in a warming up pattern. Highs get back to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.