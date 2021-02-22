KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, February the 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

A nice warm start to the week with mid 70s and clear skies. Overnight with clear skies temperatures get down to the upper 30s. Tuesday’s highs are in the 70s with breezy conditions of 10 to 20 miles per hour winds. A cold front on Wednesday cools the Concho valley back down to normal with mid 60s. The rain takes its time to get to the area. Thursday is our best day for rain and cool temperatures in the low 50s.

After a cloudy and cold Thursday we are in a warming up pattern. Highs get back to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 44°

Tuesday

79° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 79° 50°

Wednesday

66° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 66° 38°

Thursday

44° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 44° 35°

Friday

66° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 66° 43°

Saturday

68° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 14% 68° 55°

Sunday

72° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 72° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

10 PM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
3%
45°

45°

5 AM
Clear
6%
45°

45°

6 AM
Clear
7%
45°

45°

7 AM
Clear
7%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
46°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
54°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

68°

7 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

8 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

9 PM
Clear
2%
63°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.