KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, February the 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Clear

San Angelo

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Generally clear. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Mid 60s for highs to start the week with clear skies and overnight lows in the low 40s. The warm air and warming trend continues for the rest of the week. Highs are getting well above normal with a few days getting into the 70s. Friday a cold front brings back our normal temperatures for this time of year with low 60s.

The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. Highs get down to the low 50s and overnight lows down in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

49°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Generally clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Generally clear. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 36°

Tuesday

72° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 72° 45°

Wednesday

81° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 55°

Thursday

81° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 38°

Friday

64° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 64° 41°

Saturday

65° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 27°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

9 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
1%
39°

39°

5 AM
Clear
1%
39°

37°

6 AM
Clear
1%
37°

37°

7 AM
Clear
1%
37°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.