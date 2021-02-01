KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, February the 1st

Mid 60s for highs to start the week with clear skies and overnight lows in the low 40s. The warm air and warming trend continues for the rest of the week. Highs are getting well above normal with a few days getting into the 70s. Friday a cold front brings back our normal temperatures for this time of year with low 60s.

The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. Highs get down to the low 50s and overnight lows down in the upper 20s.