Very quiet pattern in store for the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs were slightly below average with temperatures in the 50s, the rest of the week will continue the warming trend getting closer to average for this time of year. Overnight lows will dip below freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Clear skies and afternoon highs in the 60s will persist through the work week, another shot of some colder air will arrive on Saturday, dropping temperatures by 10 degrees but no rain expected with the front’s arrival.

Temperatures rebound quickly to the 60s for both Sunday and early next week for Valentine’s Day.