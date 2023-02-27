A slight cool down as compared to our afternoon yesterday, as well as seeing our winds decrease. Temps this afternoon getting into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds have been out of the west around 15 mph, seeing gusts up to 30 mph. We’ve also seen most of our clouds push off to the east, seeing sunny skies for our Monday afternoon. As we go into our overnight hours we see temps drop into the low 40s for our lows. Winds tonight out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph. Few clouds through the area overnight, though we continue mostly clear skies.

An increase once again for our temperatures for our afternoon tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the low to upper 80s, feeling very much like spring. Winds out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph. Sunny skies for our Tuesday as well. As we pass sunset and go into our overnight hours we see temps drop down into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Winds out of southwest at 5-10 mph. We also see more clouds build into the area and we see partly cloudy overnight skies.

A look to our Wednesday we continue our above average temps for our afternoon, once again reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Cloud coverage continues to gain through our morning and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph, though shifting our of the south southwest throughout the afternoon. As we go in to our nighttime hours temps drop down into the low to mid 50s, with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Clouds remain in the area overnight as well, with continues mostly cloudy skies.

A look to our Thursday though, we see some very strong winds into the Concho Valley winds out of the southwest at 15-25 increasing to 25-35 mph throughout our morning hours and into the evening with gusts up to 45 mph. Afternoon highs remain in the low 80s and we see mostly sunny skies. Going into the overnight hours we see temps drop to the mid to upper 30s. Winds increase further into our evening out of the west at 30-35 mph, decreasing to 20-25 mph after we pass midnight, with gusts up to 50 mph. This will result in patchy blowing dust across the area.