Cloudy skies across the much of the Concho Valley, but the increase cloud coverage didn’t deter temperatures from climbing up into the 80s across the area. Isolated showers continue to move through the area starting in the southwestern parts and moving off to the northeast. Warmer temperatures will carry over into the overnight hours with lows dropping into the 50s. Rain chances will begin to diminish through the overnight hours as well.

Skies will begin to clear out for ‘Twos’day (2/22/22) with temperatures in the upper 70s for afternoon highs. A strong blast of artic air behind a cold front will move in late Tuesday and into the early Wednesday sending temperatures tumbling.

Cold for Wednesday with afternoon highs barely getting above freezing with temperatures lingering in the 30s. The colder temperatures will increase the risk for some wintery precipitation for both Wednesday and Thursday. Better chances for the wintery mix will stay in the northern parts of the Concho Valley and up along I-20 for anyone planning to travel north. Most of the Concho Valley will see some isolated showers but stay just above freezing for a cold rain.

Conditions will begin to clear out for Friday and heading into the weekend with temperatures slowly recovering as well.