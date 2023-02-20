A very warm afternoon across the Concho Valley, afternoon temps surpassing average and getting into the low to mid 80s. We saw some midlevel clouds early this morning, and throughout our afternoon we’ve seen some on and off cumulus clouds. A slightly breezy afternoon as well with winds out of the southwest at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm temperatures continuing into our evening though cooling into the low 50s. Wind shift slightly as we go into our overnight hours with winds out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph and we gain some cloud coverage as well.

Afternoon temps further gaining for our day tomorrow. Surpassing average once again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds shift out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph for our morning and increasing to 10-15 mph throughout the afternoon with gusts once more up to 25 mph. Clouds clear by early morning with very sunny skies for our afternoon tomorrow, though clouds make their way back to the area once more as we pass sunset. Temps also dropping to the upper 50s for overnight lows. Possible showers moving through the Concho Valley for our late night hours though isolated and not very long lived. Overnight winds out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Looking to our early morning hours Wednesday we still see some isolated showers through the area though quickly pushing off to the east and really clearing us out as we see sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temps a little cooler than our Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Winds increase for some windy conditions with them out of the west southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Passing into the evening we see temps start to drop, continuing to drop all the way into the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies remain mostly clear, and our moon in a waxing crescent with little moonlight, meaning some fairly nice stargazing conditions especially compared to these cloudy conditions we’ve been seeing lately. Overnight winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, and decreasing as we pass midnight to 5-10 mph.