KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, December the 21st

A warm day with highs in the low 70s and a few clouds across the Concho Valley. Partly cloudy skies overnight with warm temperatures as well in the low 40s. We have one more day of warm temperatures on Tuesday. Highs are in the low 70s, partly cloudy skies and overnight lows back in the 40s.

A cold front moves across the state on Wednesday. Warmest we get to will be mid 50s before cold temperatures moves in. This will bring lows back into the 20s. For the holiday the Concho Valley slowly warms back into the 60s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

