KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, December the 14th

A cool day with highs in the mid 50s and a few high level clouds across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are just at freezing with Tuesday starting out at 32 and low 30s across the area. A warmer day for Tuesday as highs are in the low 60s. A windy day is expected, Tuesday, as winds are 15 to 20 miles per hour from the West. A cold front overnight into Wednesday brings back cold evenings. Highs are in the mid 50s and lows are in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday warms back up to the 60s and lows get back above freezing. Another cold front on Saturday cools down our highs to the upper 50s.