KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, December the 14th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cool day with highs in the mid 50s and a few high level clouds across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are just at freezing with Tuesday starting out at 32 and low 30s across the area. A warmer day for Tuesday as highs are in the low 60s. A windy day is expected, Tuesday, as winds are 15 to 20 miles per hour from the West. A cold front overnight into Wednesday brings back cold evenings. Highs are in the mid 50s and lows are in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday warms back up to the 60s and lows get back above freezing. Another cold front on Saturday cools down our highs to the upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.