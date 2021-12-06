KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 6th

Weather

Cool and windy across the Concho Valley thanks to the cold front that moved through early this morning. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach into the mid 50s with winds from the north at 10-15 gusting up to 25 MPH at times.

Tonight, clear skies will allow for the area to drop close the the freezing mark. Overnight low expected in San Angelo is 30 degrees some locations further north could see temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

Tuesday, temperatures will switch back from the southwest allowing temperatures to begin a steady climb for the majority of the week ahead. Afternoon highs in the 70s will return for the region with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday through Friday, temperatures continue climbing up into the lower 80s for highs, some days could be pushing into record heat territory once again. Winds will begin to increase for Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front expected to arrive late Friday and early Saturday morning.

This weekend, cooler with highs in the 60s and mostly clear skies.

Clear

San Angelo

34°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

33°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

34°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

