KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 6th

Cool and windy across the Concho Valley thanks to the cold front that moved through early this morning. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach into the mid 50s with winds from the north at 10-15 gusting up to 25 MPH at times.

Tonight, clear skies will allow for the area to drop close the the freezing mark. Overnight low expected in San Angelo is 30 degrees some locations further north could see temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

Tuesday, temperatures will switch back from the southwest allowing temperatures to begin a steady climb for the majority of the week ahead. Afternoon highs in the 70s will return for the region with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday through Friday, temperatures continue climbing up into the lower 80s for highs, some days could be pushing into record heat territory once again. Winds will begin to increase for Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front expected to arrive late Friday and early Saturday morning.

This weekend, cooler with highs in the 60s and mostly clear skies.