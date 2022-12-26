Mostly sunny skies throughout the Concho Valley with some high clouds moving across the region from the north-northwest. Temperatures continue to increase with winds out of the south-southwest, as afternoon highs reached into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, temperatures will slide back down to near freezing for most of the area with early morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The warming trend will remain in place for the final week of 2022, but a series of short wave troughs will move through the state, bumping temperatures between the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs and increase some cloud coverage at time. Rain chances will remain lows as drier conditions will persist through the majority of the week.

Friday some moisture increases in the eastern parts of the state, so as a result any showers or storms that do develop in the Concho Valley will stay well off into the southeast parts of the viewing area.

Early next week, a second round of some possible showers and storms will be possible and a bit more widespread as moisture will rebuild into the region over the weekend and leading into 2023.