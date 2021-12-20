Clear skies and warmer temperatures will continue into the foreseeable future. High pressure will settle into the region keeping the majority of the area quiet. Temperatures this afternoon got up into the mid 60s across the Concho Valley. Tonight. overnight lows will fall down into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

As the week continues winds from the southwest will remain steady increasing the temperatures throughout the work week. Some winds could become breezy for both Friday and Sunday with winds gusting up to 25 MPH at time.

Record or near record heat expected to finish up the week and for Christmas. The record high temperature for Christmas in San Angelo is 79 degrees, with afternoon highs expected to get into the lower 80s.