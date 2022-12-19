Clear and quiet to start to the week with highs reaching up into the 60s for most of the area and some 50s for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Tonight lows fall back down into the mid 30s.

Slightly cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday as high only reach up into the 50s and winds turn more out of the north. Wednesday will also see the addition of some clouds ahead of the strong blast of arctic air arriving on Thursday.

Thursday is the day we will all be watching as arctic air swoops in across much of the United States, temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s for highs with overnight lows falling into the teens. Winds will also increase with this system, with gust up to 35 MPH some wind chill values could drop to near zero overnight on Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly bounce back for Christmas Eve and Christmas with highs in the 30s and 40s.