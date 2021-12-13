Temperatures continue to slowly creep up into the mid 70s across most of the Concho Valley. We saw some high clouds move through the state. Winds have been from the south at 10-15 MPH allowing for the area to warm up.

Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight lows. The Geminid Meteor shower will reach its peak during the overnight hours. The moon will hinder some of the viewing during the early evening hours. Moon set will happen at 2:33 AM so after that the sky will appear darker and allow for meteors to become more visible. Some clouds will linger in the area which could also be another obstacle to tonight’s viewing. The Geminid Meteor is often referred to one of the more consistent and reliable meteor showers.

Through the rest of the week temperatures will hover in the 70s and lower 80s, with cloud coverage increasing throughout the week.

Friday, another cold front is set to arrive which could be bring some isolated to scattered showers and storms to the region. Rain is becoming scarce as we continue into the drier winter season. Drought conditions have crept up over the past couple of weeks.