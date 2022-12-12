Temps increasing again for our afternoon for some once again above average temps with temps in the lower 70s for our afternoon highs. We were seeing mostly cloudy skies throughout our morning but cloud coverage is decreasing into our afternoon. Breezy conditions also picking up this afternoon with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Winds will continue into tonight as well out of the south at 15-20 though shifting out of the west after midnight with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps cool down to the low 50s for lows tonight and into our late overnight hours we’ll see some isolated showers reach into the Concho Valley.

Isolated showers stick around in the area for our early morning hours for Tuesday. Drier conditions as we go into our afternoon as we have some sunny conditions. Breezy conditions peruse for our Tuesday as well out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, and into our nighttime hours winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Temps cool down a tad seeing afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Cooling down to the low 40s for our overnight lows.

For Wednesday really seeing our temperatures start to drop as we see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows cooling into the low 30s. Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and continuing overnight at 5-10 mph now out of the west southwest. Still continuing our dry conditions as we see a sunny afternoon and a clear night.

Temps continue to cool for our Thursday as we see highs in the low to mid 50s as we see a chilly afternoon and an even colder night as we drop into the low 30s, seeing below freezing temps across the Concho Valley. Winds finally start to calm down throughout our afternoons as we’re seeing winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph becoming out of the north northeast as we go into our afternoon and out of the northeast at about 5 mph into our overnight hours. Sunny conditions throughout our afternoon and mostly clear skies as we pass sunset.

To end our workweek we see cooler temps with afternoon highs in the low 50s and lows continuing in the low 30s. We’ll increase our cloud coverage as we see partly cloudy skies for our afternoon, and continuing for our overnight hours as well.