KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 9th

A hot start to the week with triple digits and plenty of sunshine. Highs got to the triple digits for the Northern counties and upper 90s for the Southern counties. Overnight lows cool down to the mid 70s. Winds stay on the breezy side at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the south. There are no major changes to the weather pattern as we go through the week.

Highs stay in the triple digits for the beginning of the week. End of the week temperatures cool down to upper 90s. Winds play a factor on bringing in moisture from the Gulf. This could bring isolated showers on Sunday of next weekend.