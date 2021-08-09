KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 9th

A hot start to the week with triple digits and plenty of sunshine. Highs got to the triple digits for the Northern counties and upper 90s for the Southern counties. Overnight lows cool down to the mid 70s. Winds stay on the breezy side at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the south. There are no major changes to the weather pattern as we go through the week.

Highs stay in the triple digits for the beginning of the week. End of the week temperatures cool down to upper 90s. Winds play a factor on bringing in moisture from the Gulf. This could bring isolated showers on Sunday of next weekend.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Generally clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

89°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

