A few isolated showers moved across the Concho Valley. As we head into the evening our dry chances dry up. Highs got the low 90s. Overnight lows get to the upper 60s and a few low 70s. Tuesday a small chances of showers in the Southern parts of the Concho Valley. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

The rest of the week looks to be quiet and warm. Highs are in the mid 90s. A few clouds but mostly clear during the day.