KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 17th

Upper 90s starting out the week with partly cloudy skies. A few showers in the southern part of the Concho Valley and a few more chances to see and isolated showers or storm through this evening. Lows are cool with winds from the north low 70s and a few areas seeing upper 60s for tonight.

Dry conditions come back for the week and partly cloudy skies. Highs stay just around triple digits with most being in the upper 90s. Lows are staying cool with low 70s giving a nice relief to the heat of the day.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.