KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 17th

Upper 90s starting out the week with partly cloudy skies. A few showers in the southern part of the Concho Valley and a few more chances to see and isolated showers or storm through this evening. Lows are cool with winds from the north low 70s and a few areas seeing upper 60s for tonight.

Dry conditions come back for the week and partly cloudy skies. Highs stay just around triple digits with most being in the upper 90s. Lows are staying cool with low 70s giving a nice relief to the heat of the day.