KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 16th

Showers and storms are popping up across the area into our evening. These rain chances are isolated moving from West to East. Rain chances stay overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures stayed on the cooler side with low 90s and upper 80s. Tuesday is our next chance for showers and storms. The rain chances are in the afternoon of Tuesday. The cloud cover and rain keeps our highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday still a slight chance of afternoon pop up showers.

The end of the week dries out our rain chances. Temperatures are below average but still warm. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.