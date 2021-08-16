KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 16th

Showers and storms are popping up across the area into our evening. These rain chances are isolated moving from West to East. Rain chances stay overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures stayed on the cooler side with low 90s and upper 80s. Tuesday is our next chance for showers and storms. The rain chances are in the afternoon of Tuesday. The cloud cover and rain keeps our highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday still a slight chance of afternoon pop up showers.

The end of the week dries out our rain chances. Temperatures are below average but still warm. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
71°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

