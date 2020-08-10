KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 10th

The start of the week we are still in the same pattern of dry and hot conditions. Highs got to 101 in San Angelo and upper 90s through the Concho Valley. Lows get down to the mid 70s for tonight with clear skies. Through the week temperatures are climbing both in highs and lows. Triple digits for highs and lows are getting to the upper 70s for most.

End of the weekend and next week a slight change in the upper atmosphere helps with the hot and dry conditions. The upper atmosphere ridge moves out West. This will allow temperatures cooling down away from the triple digits. A slight chance for afternoon isolated pop up showers to form.

