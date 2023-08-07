We hit an afternoon high of 109 degrees here in San Angelo on this Monday afternoon. This beats the previously set daily record by one degree. Skies have been mostly sunny though there have been a few clouds through the area. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. We also continued our excessive heat warning today that will follow through until 9 PM. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the lower 80s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night as well and winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph though shifting out of the north as we pass midnight.

We continue our hot temps tomorrow with afternoon highs similar to what we saw today. Skies will be sunny once again. Evening temps return to the 80s and skies remain mostly clear through the night as well.