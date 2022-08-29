Showers and storms developing off to the north of the Concho Valley. A few spotty showers tried to build up this afternoon but quickly dissipated. Temperatures climb up into the 90s for the most of the region ahead of the cold front expected later tonight and into morning morning.

Soggy Tuesday for area as the cold front moves through Central Texas increasing rain chances throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with increased cloud coverage and widespread showers and storms.

The rain chances continue to linger for Wednesday and Thursday but will begin to drop off heading into the weekend as the front slowly pushes further to the south and out of the region. This weather pattern setup is expected for the transitions between season. The area will go back and forth between heating up and cooling through the month of September.