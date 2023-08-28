Another afternoon with some showers popping up across the Concho Valley. Increasing our rain totals once again, especially for our western counties. Temps have also cooled from what we saw yesterday with afternoon highs back in the 90s though still slightly above average here in San Angelo with our afternoon high hitting 97 degrees. As we go into the evening hours our showers will continue moving off to the south and eventually will start to dissipate through the nighttime. Temps will cool to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows.

For our Tuesday we will remain in the 90s for our afternoon highs. Skies however will be sunny through the majority of the afternoon. Some showers will move through parts of the state, but seem to be staying just west of the Concho Valley, though possible for a very isolated shower for any western areas. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s for overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear.