Scattered showers and storms will continue to move off to the southeast with the heaviest rain still lingering in the southeastern counties. Showers and cloud coverage helped to keep those afternoon highs a bit cooler across the region, with most of area staying in the 80s and 70s through the Concho Valley.

Isolated showers will continue through the rest of the workweek with temperatures slowly creeping back up into the 90s for afternoon highs. The bulk of the rain in the state will remain just to the south of the region, but some pop up showers will develop during the afternoon hours and begin to dissipate in the evening and overnight hours.

This weekend, Temperatures continue increase back up into the mid 90s and closer to normal for this time of year. The isolated showers will remain in place through the weekend with humid conditions and increase moisture staying in place across Southern Texas.