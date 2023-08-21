Another day of record heat for the Concho Valley as temperatures remains in 100s with excessive heat warnings and red flag warning continue into this evening. Temperatures will cool back down into the upper 70s and lower 80s with clouds increasing through the evening and overnight hours.

Tropical Depression Nine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico and is poised to move into South Texas Tuesday, bring some isolated rain chances for the southern parts of the Concho Valley in addition to a slight dip in the afternoon temperatures.

Thursday, the remnants of TD9 will move off to the northwest and temperatures will climb back up into the 105 degree range. Some rain chances will return for the weekend but will stay very isolated in nature.