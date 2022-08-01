July is finished and in the books, and in the record books for some cases. Last month ended up as the hottest July on record for San Angelo and tied for the hottest month of all-time tying August of 2011. The streak of consecutive triple digits is now up to 29 days and now the longest such streak in history as well. That streak will likely continue into the week, with the best chances of breaking that streak heading into the weekend as those afternoon highs dip slightly, with some increased cloud coverage.

The pattern of mostly clear skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s, the overnight lows slide back down into the 70s. Towards the end of the week, increased moisture from the southeast could help to increase the cloud coverage and rain chances for Saturday which might also pulls down the afternoon highs.