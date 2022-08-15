Increased tropical moisture across the Concho Valley as the remnants of 98L moved into the South Texas. That disturbance will continue moving off to the northwest increase rain chances for the very southern parts of the Concho Valley. The increased cloud coverage will continue to keep the afternoon temperatures a tad bit cooler throughout the area. Overnight lows will dip into the lower to mid 70s.

Tuesday, will start out with some scattered showers in areas near Crockett Co., but as the afternoon progresses clouds will begin to break up and rain moves off to the northwest.

Wednesday, attention will shift to the north-northeast as a cold front will begin to move into the state which will increase rain chances and drop those afternoon temperatures for Thursday. Those cooler temperatures will lingering into the weekend and to start next week, prolonging the cooler temperatures and rain chances.