A cloudy and warm week. Warm temperatures continue keep climbing as we go throughout the week, Tuesday mid 80s for highs. Thursday upper 80s with a few areas in the Concho Valley getting into the 90s.

Late Thursday and early Friday a cold front brings showers and storms along with 70s for highs. A few cold fronts pass through the weekend. On Saturday a few storms are possible throughout the day. Temperatures stay in the low 70s.