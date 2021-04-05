KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, April the 5th

A windy start to the week with 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies and highs got to the low 80s. Overnight clouds stay around and warm lows in the low 60s. Tuesday highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds are staying strong 15 to 20 miles per hour. Wednesday a front moves across the Concho Valley. This cools our highs into the mid 80s. End of the week temperatures get back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday another front comes through and cools down to mid 80s. Sunday warms back to the upper 80s.

Monday

75° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 61°

Tuesday

90° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 90° 61°

Wednesday

87° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 87° 52°

Thursday

91° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 91° 59°

Friday

95° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 54°

Saturday

85° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 85° 56°

Sunday

92° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 92° 62°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

9 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
63°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
62°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
63°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
80°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°
San Angelo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Eldorado

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
59°F Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Eden

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.