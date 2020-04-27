KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, April the 27th

A breezy and warm start to the week. Highs got to the low 90s. A few pop up thunderstorms are possible this evening. Western counties are under a slight risk for these thunderstorms to become severe. The biggest threat is large hail and strong winds.

Monday 4.27.20

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Monday 4.27.20

Tuesday it feels more like a hot summer day. With plenty of sunshine and triple digits for highs. The triple digits only last Tuesday as a cold front early Wednesday morning brings back normal seasonal high temperatures. Wednesday’s high are back to the mid 80s and a few high wispy clouds. The rest of the week a quite pattern with summer like conditions. Highs in the upper 90s and sunny skies.