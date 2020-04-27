KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, April the 27th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A breezy and warm start to the week. Highs got to the low 90s. A few pop up thunderstorms are possible this evening. Western counties are under a slight risk for these thunderstorms to become severe. The biggest threat is large hail and strong winds.

Monday 4.27.20
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Monday 4.27.20

Tuesday it feels more like a hot summer day. With plenty of sunshine and triple digits for highs. The triple digits only last Tuesday as a cold front early Wednesday morning brings back normal seasonal high temperatures. Wednesday’s high are back to the mid 80s and a few high wispy clouds. The rest of the week a quite pattern with summer like conditions. Highs in the upper 90s and sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.