A warm start to the week with low 90s and a few clouds. Tuesday is the day to watch for storms and severe storms. The dry line stays to the west of our area. The threat of these storms is large hail and strong winds. These active storms will start in the evening and continue overnight.

The cold front comes through on Wednesday. A few showers and storms before temperatures cool down. End of the week highs are in the mid 70s. The weekend gets back to the upper 80s and low 90s.