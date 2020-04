A warm start to the week with highs in the low 90s. Tuesday overnight and early Wednesday a low pressure and dry line moves across the Concho Valley. A few storms and showers accompany the dry line and low pressure. End of the week sunny skies come back with low 90s.

Saturday a dry cold front brings a break from the warm temperatures. Saturday highs cool down into the 70s. The cool air doesn’t last long because highs on Sunday get back to the 80s.