KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, April the 19th

A cloudy start to the day, that are clearing out as we head into the evening. Highs got to the low 70s and upper 60s across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows get down to the low 50s. Tuesday early in the day is when we see highs of mid 60s. A cold front moves across the area early in the day cooling down temperatures. Tuesday night temperatures get to the mid 30s.

After this cold front it is a slow warm up through the week. Friday a warm front and low pressure moves across the state. Our temperatures get to the 80s and rain chances increase on Friday. A 30% chance of showers and storms on Friday before the weekend of warm temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 50°

Tuesday

69° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 37°

Wednesday

63° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 63° 47°

Thursday

65° / 57°
Few Showers
Few Showers 36% 65° 57°

Friday

80° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 80° 55°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 83° 54°

Sunday

88° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 88° 61°

68°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

11 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
1%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
1%
51°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°
Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

61°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Mertzon

65°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
