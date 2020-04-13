KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, April the 13th

A chilly start to the week with highs barely getting into the low 60s. The High pressure that is bring cool temps and Northerly winds slowly moves East. Wednesday the high pressure is far enough east to allow the Concho Valley’s highs to get into the mid 60s. Thursday we get back to normal with upper 70s.

A weak and dry cold front progress across the Concho Valley on Friday. Highs get back to low 70s. These cold temps don’t stick around that long. A low pressure brings warm temps back for the weekend with a slight chance of rain.