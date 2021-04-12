KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, April the 12th

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight. The threats with these storms are strong winds and hail.

After this cold front passes through the Concho Valley our surface winds keep us cold. Highs are in the mid to low 60s. In the upper atmosphere winds are from the south west. This set up brings cloudy conditions and rain chances. Friday brings a break from the cold temperatures but keeps the rain chances.

A cold front on Saturday brings back chilly highs in the low 60s along with rain chances.

Monday

71° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 55°

Tuesday

65° / 53°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 65° 53°

Wednesday

63° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 63° 54°

Thursday

64° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 64° 57°

Friday

81° / 46°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 81° 46°

Saturday

61° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 61° 41°

Sunday

61° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 61° 42°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
68°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
65°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
62°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

56°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
56°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
55°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
56°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
59°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
63°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
63°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
63°

64°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
64°

64°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
64°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
62°
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

