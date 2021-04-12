KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, April the 12th

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight. The threats with these storms are strong winds and hail.

After this cold front passes through the Concho Valley our surface winds keep us cold. Highs are in the mid to low 60s. In the upper atmosphere winds are from the south west. This set up brings cloudy conditions and rain chances. Friday brings a break from the cold temperatures but keeps the rain chances.

A cold front on Saturday brings back chilly highs in the low 60s along with rain chances.