Cool and cloudy across most of the Concho Valley, as temperatures stayed in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies continue through the morning and afternoon hours, skies will begin to clear out through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Some isolated thunderstorms could develop later this evening with both Runnels and Coleman Co under Severe Thunderstorm Watches until 9PM.

Hotter and Sunny tomorrow as skies begin to clear out and winds will increase out of the southwest. Breezy conditions at time with winds gusty up to 25 MPH. Those winds will pull in much warmer air into the region sending temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat up doesn’t last very long as winds turn back out of the north and strong upper level low settles into the midwestern United States. That opens the door for some cooler temperatures to to finish the week and into the weekend.

Next rain chances for the Concho Valley will be early next week on Monday and Tuesday. Models are still inconsistent on the timing and amount so keeping those chances on the lower side for now.