Temps continued to increase for our afternoon today with afternoon highs reaching into the low to mid 90s across the Concho Valley. We were four degrees away from reaching record breaking heat here in San Angelo. Our winds increased as well for this Monday afternoon with them out of the south southwest at around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies have been mostly sunny for our morning and through our afternoon. Temps drop to the low 60s through the evening for our overnight lows. Winds will continue their increase and remain out of the south at 10-20 mph, and as we pass midnight they reach 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Skies overnight will be mostly clear.

For our Tuesday afternoon our temps will be very similar to what we saw today with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 90s once again. Skies through the day will be mostly sunny. Winds will pick up and remain windy through our day out of the west southwest at 15-20 mph through the early afternoon and then increasing to 25-30 mph through the later afternoon leading into the beginning of our evening. We’ll see gusts up to 40 mph, and as we head into the overnight hours our winds start to calm down a bit with them out of the west southwest at 15-25 mph through the early evening and as we pass midnight they shift out of the northwest. Temps overnight drop to the upper 40s for lows and skies will be partly cloudy.