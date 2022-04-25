Conditions will continue to dry out through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures were on the cooler side thanks to the cold front that moved through. Afternoon highs peaked in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. Rain totals from across the area saw a large range with some areas barely seeing any rain and other areas got nearly 4 inches of rain. The greatest rainfall totals stayed in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along and south of Interstate 10.

Tuesday, conditions will continue to dry out with temperatures increasing into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will also begin to decrease a tad bit, but still staying out of the northeast.

The quiet conditions persist through the week as high pressure rebuild into the region, winds turn back from the south, and that will begin the next warming trend into the weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s by Friday with breezy winds for both Thursday and Friday.

Warm temperatures will continue into the weekend with afternoon highs in the 90s, a chances for some isolated showers on Sunday, but unfortunately those showers will be fairly slim. Temperatures will begin to slide back into the 80s to start the work week on Monday.